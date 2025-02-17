Sudan: Government - We Are Not Concerned With the Meeting Held in Addis Ababa On Sudan, Which Undermines AU Credibility

Portsudan — The official spokesman for the government, Minister of Culture and Information Khalid Al-Aiser, said that the government is not concerned with a meeting held in Addis Ababa on Sudan, indicating that this meeting undermines the credibility of the African Union (AU), which was led by invitations from outside the umbrella of the organization itself.

Al-Aiser added, in response to a journalist's question about the government's position on this matter, that Sudan is a founding member of the African Union, IGAD and the international organizations, and that it is not concerned with any meeting to which the Sudanese government is not invited.

The minister stated that Sudan is being targeted internationally and regionally, stressing that the will of Sudan will not be broken by any country in the world, pointing out that the Sudanese people do not believe in such meetings that are held without consulting the Sudanese government, asserting that the government is capable of defending its political affairs.

Al-Aiser returned to Portsudan on Saturday after participating, leading Sudan's delegation, in the activities of the 13th Conference of Ministers of Culture in the Islamic World in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.