Djibouti's Mahmoud Ali Youssouf Elected African Union Commission Chairperson Amid Growing Continental Challenges

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Djibouti's Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has been elected Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) for a four-year term, following a rigorous voting process at the 38th Ordinary Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa.

Youssouf, 59, replaces Chad's Moussa Faki, who has led the Commission since 2017. Algeria's Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU, Selma Malika Haddadi, was also elected as Deputy Chairperson, succeeding Rwanda's Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa.

A Tight Race for AUC Leadership

With the Chairperson position zoned to East Africa, the election process was intense. Youssouf secured victory in the seventh round of voting, narrowly surpassing his competitors, Madagascar's former Foreign Minister Richard Randriamandrato and Kenya's veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Odinga, who entered the summit as the perceived frontrunner, won the first round of voting. However, Youssouf took the lead from the second round onwards after Randriamandrato was eliminated. Haddadi also emerged victorious in the seventh round, beating North African contenders from Egypt and Morocco for the Deputy Chairperson's role.

Election of AUC Commissioners

Prior to the high-stakes leadership vote, the summit also saw the election of AUC Commissioners. Among those re-elected was Nigeria's Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, who retained his position as Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. Ghana's Ambassador Amma Twum-Amoah was also re-elected as Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development. Both officials hail from West Africa.

Youssouf's Vision for the AU

A seasoned diplomat, Youssouf studied foreign languages in France and later underwent advanced training in business management in the UK and Brussels. Before his appointment as Djibouti's Foreign Minister in 2005, he served as his country's ambassador to Egypt under three different administrations.

Speaking in Rabat, Morocco, last December, Youssouf outlined his priorities for the AUC. "If I am elected, my priority will be financial management and governance," he stated. "My goal will also be to mobilize internal funds. Djibouti has always been a source of trust and credibility, able to play a leading role in promoting stability and security."

A Continent in Crisis

As Youssouf assumes leadership, he inherits an organization facing significant challenges. The AU is grappling with leadership disputes, financial constraints, and an array of security and governance crises. Violent conflicts continue to plague parts of Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, and Ethiopia--where the AUC is headquartered.

Additionally, six AU member states--Chad, Sudan, Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger--are currently under military rule following coups in recent years. The persistence of political instability, economic hardships, terrorism, and climate change further complicates the continent's trajectory.

AUC's Role in Africa's Future

The AUC, which replaced the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 2002, is tasked with spearheading Africa's economic integration, conflict resolution, and governance reforms. Youssouf's leadership will be crucial in addressing these pressing issues, navigating internal divisions, and strengthening Africa's role on the global stage.

With high expectations and mounting challenges, the new AUC Chairperson faces a daunting task in steering the organization towards stability, economic growth, and greater continental unity.