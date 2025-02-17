Liberia: Supreme Court Intervenes in United Methodist Church Dispute, Summons Judge Konto for Conference

Gbarnga, Bong County — The Supreme Court of Liberia has intervened in an ongoing legal dispute surrounding the United Methodist Church (UMC) Annual Conference in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Justice in Chambers, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has ordered that all proceedings related to the matter continue while also summoning Judge Boima Konto of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court for a conference.

Supreme Court's Directive

The intervention follows an injunction issued on the evening of February 14, 2025, by Judge Boima Konto, the Resident Circuit Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County. The injunction halted the UMC Annual Conference based on a request by L. Orlando Boyce, District Lay Leader for the St. Paul River District.

However, in a legal directive, Justice Gbeisay instructed that the case be reviewed in a conference scheduled for Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. In his official communication to Judge Konto, he stated: "By directive of His Honor Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., Associate Justice presiding in Chambers, you are hereby cited to a conference with His Honor on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at the hour of 10:00 a.m., in connection with the above captioned case. Henceforth, you are ordered to return the parties to status quo ante, and stay all further proceedings pending the outcome of the conference before the Justice. Meanwhile, all activities of The United Methodist Church, Liberia Annual Conference will continue as normal as though nothing has been filed before any court in the Republic of Liberia."

Petitioners Seek Legal Clarity

The petitioners, Rev. JI Joel Gould, Administrative Assistant, and Tolbert Nyenswah, Conference Lay Leader, had earlier requested the Supreme Court to place a hold on all legal proceedings while their case is under review. They are also pushing to maintain the status quo, which would allow the United Methodist Church's activities to proceed uninterrupted until a final court decision is reached.

As part of the Supreme Court's directive, Judge Konto, who is listed as the 1st Respondent, and L. Orlando Boyce, the 2nd Respondent and District Lay Leader for the St. Paul River District in Gbarnga, are required to attend the conference. The session will be presided over by Justice Gbeisay at the Supreme Court in Monrovia.

Church Operations to Proceed Unhindered

In a significant ruling, Justice Gbeisay has emphasized that the church's operations in Liberia should proceed without interruption, as if no legal actions had been initiated. This means that all further legal proceedings regarding the dispute will be halted until after the conference.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Legal Affairs Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supreme Court Clerk Confirms Notification of Parties

The Clerk of the Supreme Court, Cllr. Sam Mamulu, has confirmed that all parties involved have been officially notified and are expected to appear at the scheduled conference.

The case has attracted attention due to the internal struggles within the United Methodist Church in Liberia and its implications for religious and legal governance. With the Supreme Court now actively involved, the outcome of the conference could set a significant precedent for church-related legal disputes in the country.