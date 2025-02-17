Zimbabwe: Man Kills 'Cheating' Wife After Busting Her With Lover

Police in Mashonaland Central province have arrested a Bindura man for killing his wife after catching her red-handed in a compromising position with another man suspected to be her lover.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Bindura arrested Justice Pondani (34) for a case of murder which occurred on February 12, 2025, at a house in Woodbooke, Chiwaridzo in Bindura.

"The suspect attacked his wife Grace Chareka (34) by pushing her head several times against the wall after allegedly finding her with a boyfriend. The victim died on the spot," said Nyathi.

Meanwhile, police in Nyanga are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a form four student struck his father, Tazvionesa Chitehwe (47) to death with an axe on the head after an argument on February 13, 2025, at Nyamugafata Village.

The suspect had spent two days away from home without the victim's knowledge on his whereabouts.