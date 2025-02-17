Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Heading Towards Electricity Crisis - Parliament Report

Zimbabwe risks plunging into an energy abyss that could severely undermine its economic prospects if it fails to address its ongoing power challenges, a parliamentary report has revealed.

The dossier, recently tabled by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development, paints a bleak picture of the country's electricity situation.

It revealed the significant challenges faced by the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC), which have led to critically low levels of electricity production.

Currently, Zimbabwe's main power sources are operating far below their capacity. While these sources have a combined generation capacity of 2,570 megawatts (MW), they are producing only 1,079 MW, leaving the country with a staggering deficit of 1,560 MW.

To bridge this gap, the national utility has been forced to import electricity from neighbouring countries.

The portfolio committee warned that the situation could deteriorate further if medium and long-term solutions are not implemented urgently.

"However, in as much as the transmission and distribution lines are functioning well, ZESA management highlighted that Zimbabwe is still facing serious power outages because the distribution supply of electricity is not meeting the nations demand.

"The committee noted that the major challenge is of all power plants are not producing their optimum capacity.

"The committee cited that considering the state we are in as a country, if there are no strategies that are going to be implemented sooner to boost generation, the nation will be suffering for a long haul," reads the report.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has attributed the shortfall to outdated power infrastructure, the impacts of climate change, and the theft and vandalism of power lines and substations.

The low power generation has resulted in widespread load-shedding, with residential areas experiencing power cuts lasting more than 12 hours daily.

Speaking in Parliament recently, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Ropafadzo Makumire, said there are far-reaching implications of the electricity crisis on key sectors of the economy, particularly healthcare.

"In the health sector, you find that there are machines like ventilators which use electricity. It means that in the district hospitals where there are no dedicated lines, there will be no electricity.

"So, major surgical operations cannot go ahead in this state. It means that people die because of lack of electricity and people who will be forced to walk for long distances are brought here in Harare.

"This then increases the number of people being assisted. If you look at the mortuaries where these bodies are placed, you find that it is not accessible because the bodies will be in a decomposing state. This matter should be looked at with urgency so that we do not continue with this predicament," said Makumire.