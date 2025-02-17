Zimbabwean CFO Denied Bail Over Fraudulent South African Permanent Residence Permit

16 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Iol

A Zimbabwean national accused of using a fraudulent South African permanent residence permit when applying for employment has been denied bail.

Kudakwashe Mpofu, 33, the Chief Financial Officer at the North West Development Corporation was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks) on January 28, 2025.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Mpofu who faces a charge of fraud appeared in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court in the North West.

Explaining the merits of the case NPA spokesperson Sivenathi Gunya said it is alleged that in March 2021, the North West Development Corporation advertised the position of Asset Manager based in Head Office in Mafikeng.

"Investigations indicate that Mpofu applied for the position."

He said as part of the application process, Mpofu attached all the necessary documents, including his permanent residence permit which is alleged to be fraudulent.

"He was successfully appointed to the position on May 1, 2021."

The NPA said in June 2023 Mpofu was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the entity.

"The State alleges that Mpofu submitted a fraudulent South African permanent residence when applying for the job in North West Development Corporations.

The NPA said that the State further alleges that the permit was never issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

The court heard that Mpofu is a flight risk and might evade trial if released because he is illegally in the country.

"The state further presented an affidavit from an official of the Department of Home Affairs which confirmed that the permanent residence permit of the accused was never issued by Home Affairs and it is fraudulent."

The accused will remain behind bars and will appear in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Mmabatho on March 19, 2025.

