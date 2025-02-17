Zimbabwe: Chirewa Scoops Another Player of the Match Award for Huddersfield in Yorkshire Derby

16 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Inform Warriors forward, Tawanda Chirewa was on fire Saturday after staging another stellar performance for Huddersfield in their 2-1 win over Barnsley in the English League One.

The award saw Chirewa completing two Player of The Match accolades in a row at Huddersfield, a side he joined in January on loan from his parent club, Wolveshampton Wanderers.

Chirewa's side picked Saturday's win from behind, thanks to Josh Koroma and Ben Wiles, who scored in a space of three minutes to cancel Barnsley's goal.

The 21-year-old Zimbabwean forward was involved in both goals cementing his top class show throughout the match that saw him being voted the best on the pitch.

Huddersfield's win against Barnsley in the Yorkshire derby increased their chances of going for Championship play offs while the home side stretched its winless run to six games.

Chirewa is at Huddersfield on a six months' loan deal running util the end of the season.

The Wolveshampton player joined the side from Derby County where he had spent five months on loan until his contract was terminated in December.

