Zimbabwe: Former Yadah Striker Propels Marumo Gallants to Nedbank Cup Quarter Finals

Former Yadah FC striker, Junior Zindoga was the hero for Marumo Gallants Saturday as he scored the solitary goal that gave the side a 1-0 win over Amazulu in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 match.

The Zimbabwean international found the back of the net in the 18th minute of the match after making a solo run into the box, thanks to his huge frame which allowed him to bulldoz Amazulu defender Ramaphiwe Mphalele along the way.

Amazulu had several good chances in the second half, only to be denied by veteran Zimbabwe shot stopper Washington Arubi, who fought tooth and nail to walk away with a clean sheet.

The victory saw Gallants joining Stellenbosch, SuperSport United, Durban City, who have also progressed to the quarter finals.

Zindoga is enjoying his stay in the Betway Premiership after completing a move from Nzingisini Hotspurs in the National First Division last month.

The 21-year-old moved to South Africa last year from Yadah FC after terminating his contract which had not been honored by popular cleric Walter Magaya-owned football side.