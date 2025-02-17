Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Picks the Pieces, Eyes Second Odi Win Against Ireland

After a convincing 49 runs win Friday against Ireland in the first ODI match of the three, Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team is hoping to pick another victory Sunday when they face off in the second match at Harare Sports Club.

Friday's triumph came as a relief for the Chevrons, who were still licking wounds from a 63 runs Test match defeat from the visitors a week earlier.

The hosts had a good performance Friday with rising star Brian Bennett being the pick of the team after posting a total of 169 runs off 163 balls.

Bennett's performance had all to do with records, as it was his first ODI century, on top of that writing himself in the history books as the fourth rookie player to post 150 runs in the same format.

Overall, the Chevrons posted a total of 299 runs in 50 overs, a much more improved outing with the bat which was followed up by a good fielding that limited the visitors to 249 runs, thanks to Blessing Muzarabani, who picked four wickets.

Commenting on the coming second game, Bennett, who was voted Player of The Match Friday said," Its obviously good that we started off with a win, so nothing changes we still playing Ireland.

"They are a good team so we have to regroup , go back to our drawing board and come back stronger for another win on Sunday."

A win for Zimbabwe Sunday will see them securing an ODI series win against the visitors, who already boast of winning the Test match.

he three match ODI series will be completed Tuesday at Harare Sports Club, before both sides face off in as many T20 match series scheduled for February 22, 24 and 26 at the same venue.