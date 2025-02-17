Zimbabwe: Beitbridge-Masvingo Road Accident Death Toll Rises to 25 - Police Identify Some Victims of Bus, Haulage Truck Collision

16 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The death toll of the deadly accident that occurred along the Beitbridge-Masvingo road has climbed from 24 to 25.

This follows the passing away of one victim while receiving treatment in hospital.

The crash involved an Urban Connect bus and an Auro Transport Haulage truck near Lutumba Tollgate, on February 13, 2025.

The accident claimed 24 lives on the spot, while another victim died later in hospital, bringing the total death toll to 25.

Police also confirmed that 29 injured passengers are receiving treatment at Beitbridge District Hospital, while two others remain admitted at Gwanda Provincial Hospital.

Thirteen critically injured passengers were transferred to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for further medical care.

In a statement, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified 21 of the 25 deceased victims, who have already been confirmed by their next of kin.

The victims are: Gwiba Kezias (51) of Stoneridge, Harare, Mudzingwa Origin (47) of Sese Village, Masvingo, Tsitsi Mukaro of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, Emma Mukaro of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, Punich Masvenhise (45) of SDP, Beitbridge, Richard Kandororo (37) of Maridale, Norton, Vincent Bvumbe (35) of Shule Shule, Beitbridge, Petronella Murungweni (26) of Mashavire, Beitbridge, Jeke Paradzai (46) of Glen Norah, Harare,

Other were named as Abel Rumbwere of Mashavire, Beitbridge, Melissa Jackson (21) of Warren Park, Harare, Natasha Tembo of SDP, Beitbridge, Gilbert Gwinyai Mafi of Mbare, Harare, Elizabeth Mauto (48) of Seke, Chitungwiza, Faustina Zhakata Chibamu of Budiriro 5, Harare, Mutsekwa Josphine of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, Mollicious Kahanda (37) of Holiday Inn, Beitbridge, Douglas Mandira (43) of Marlborough, Angela Tembo of SDP, Beitbridge, Taziva Nyashega of Hatcliffe, Harare, Elton Marima of Old Medium, Beitbridge.

The identities of four others remain unknown and police are calling upon the public to help identify the bodies.

