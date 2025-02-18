South Africa: East London Man Sentenced for RAF Fraud

The East London Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit, in collaboration with the Road Accident Fund (RAF), has helped to secure the conviction of Solomon Ndika-Ndika (59) for fraud.

Ndika-Ndika was sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment by the East London Regional Court on 14 February 2025.

Ndika-Ndika was initially arrested on 7 November 2023 and released on warning the following day. His case stemmed from a claim filed with the RAF on 29 January 2016. He stipulated that on 7 October 2014, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident, as he was traveling from Elliot towards Cala.

Ndika-Ndika further divulged that during the time, an oncoming vehicle approached him. When he tried to avoid the accident, his car overturned, and he sustained injuries.

During the claim processing, RAF picked up discrepancies between documents that were submitted by Ndika-Ndika and the police report. RAF repudiated the claim and referred the matter to the Hawks for a thorough probe.

A comprehensive investigation by the Hawks revealed that through misrepresentation made by Ndika-Ndika, RAF nearly suffered a loss of more than R1.6 million.

Ndika-Ndika made numerous court appearances until his sentencing by the East London Regional court on 14 February 2025.

He was sentenced to undergo five years direct imprisonment with no option of a fine. Furthermore, Ndika-Ndika was declared unfit to possess a firearm.