In a stunning development, Hon. Solomon C. George, former Representative of District #7, Montserrado County, has announced his resignation from the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), citing years of betrayal, intimidation, and internal corruption within the party.

In a scathing letter addressed to CDC Chairman Cllr. Janga A. Kowo, Hon. George accused former President George M. Weah of dishonesty, disloyalty, and fostering a culture of hypocrisy within the party. The letter, dated February 12, 2025, detailed a series of grievances spanning five years, during which George claims his loyalty and dedication to the party were met with deception and hostility.

"Arnb. George M. Weah had at rnost tirnes lied to rne, stabbed rne in the back, and pretended as if we were on the sarne page in doing the right thing for the young people of the party and the country," George wrote.

The former lawmaker, who has had a decades-long personal relationship with Weah, expressed dismay over what he described as a betrayal of trust. He accused the party of being infiltrated by "wicked, evil, ungodly people" who have exploited Weah's popularity for personal gain.

Hon. George further claimed that he has been targeted and marginalized by party officials, including being blocked from CDC communication platforms for the past four months. He alleged that his dissenting views led to threats against his safety.

"lt has corne to the point where he [Weah] is sending people to corne after rne," George stated, warning that any action taken against hirn would be rnet with legal resistance.

The resignation letter also shed light on internal chaos within the CDC, citing a lack of leadership, constant infighting, and a disregard for democratic principles. George lamented that his repeated calls for a reconciliation meeting with Weah over the past four years were ignored.

Ex-president, George Weah

In a powerful closing statement, he declared:

"l joined the CDC because of Arnb. George M. Weah, and l arn leaving the CDC because of Arnb. George M. Weah."

George, known for his fiery rhetoric and loyalty to the party since its inception, also invoked scripture, cautioning the party against falling prey to lies, hypocrisy, and wickedness.

The sudden resignation of the prominent CDC stalwart has sent shockwaves through Liberia's political landscape, raising questions about the future of the party amid ongoing internal divisions.

The CDC leadership is yet to respond to George's allegations or his resignation.