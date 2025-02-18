Zimbabwe: Thunderstorms, Heavy Rains Expected to Continue Across Zimbabwe

Areas along the main watershed Matabeleland North, the Midlands, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland will today experience a mix of weather conditions with the Meteorological Services Department warning of heavy rainfall in these regions.

The morning will be partly cloudy and mild, but as the day progresses, it will shift to "mostly cloudy and warm, with scattered thunderstorms.

In contrast, all other provinces will start with partly cloudy and mild conditions in the morning, gradually becoming warm in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers expected.

Yesterday, the Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Midlands, and northern parts of Manicaland experienced partly cloudy and mild conditions in the morning, accompanied by isolated light rain.

By afternoon, these areas became mostly cloudy and warm, with scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain predicted in some places.

Meanwhile, the remaining regions saw mild morning conditions that transitioned to partly cloudy and warm in the afternoon, with isolated showers that may have been thundery.

The previous day, much of the country experienced scattered thunderstorms due to an abundance of moisture in the atmosphere.

Significant rainfall amounts were recorded in various locations, including Agritex Nyamweda (70mm), Lusulu Tsetse Control (55mm), and Gwanda (47mm), among others. Over the southern areas, including Masvingo and the southern parts of Manicaland, light showers were observed due to a cool, moist airflow.

The western half of the country was mostly cloudy yesterday morning with mild conditions and isolated light rains caused by moisture entering from Botswana. By the afternoon, conditions became partly cloudy and warm, with scattered thundershowers expected in several areas. The Meteorological Services Department advises residents to stay prepared for possible heavy rain and thunderstorms, emphasising that it is important to remain vigilant during this period of unsettled weather.