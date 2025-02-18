Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Against Abusing Office of the President

The Government has warned some rogue elements in the habit of insulting and denigrating Office of the President and Cabinet, saying although people are free to express themselves by exercising their democratic right, it must be noted that some of the statements amount to criminal offence.

According to the Government, some of these statements violate Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

This was said by Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe while addressing senior officers during the 2025 Senior Officers Conference in Harare. The Minister applauded the ZRP for managing to maintain peace and security in the country throughout last year.

"We are aware that there are nefarious forces that seek to destabilise us as a country. I thus cannot over-emphasise the need for police to remain vigilant and deepen intelligence networks that will inform proactive policing. "Of late, a disturbing development has emerged where people now have the liberty to insult and demonise the Office of the President. Whilst people are free to express themselves by exercising their democratic rights, it must be noted that some of the statements amount to criminal offences.

This violates Section 33 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act," he said.

Minister Kazembe said the law provides as follows: "Section 20 of the Code Provides: (1) Any person who is a citizen of or ordinarily resident in Zimbabwe and who- (a) does any act, whether inside or outside Zimbabwe, to overthrow the Government: or (b) incites conspires with or assists any other person to do any act, whether inside or outside Zimbabwe, to overthrow the Government: shall be guilty of treason and liable to be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life."Section 33, Undermining the authority of or insulting President. (1) In this section-"publicly", in relation to making a statement, means (a) making the statement in a public place or any other place to which the public or any section of the public have access; (b) publishing it in any printed or electronic medium for reception by the public; (2) Any person who publicly, unlawfully and intentionally (a) makes any statement about or concerning the President or an acting President with the knowledge or realising that there is a real risk or possibility that the statement is false and that it may (i) engender feelings of hostility towards: or (ii) cause hatred, contempt or ridicule of: the President or an acting President, whether in person or in respect of the President's office; (b) makes any abusive, indecent or obscene statement about or concerning the President or an acting President, whether in respect of the President personally or the President's office: shall be guilty of undermining the authority of or insulting the President and liable to a fine not exceeding one year or both," he said.

Minister Kazembe also said the training conference for the senior officers was meant to deliberate on several pertinent issues relating to policing in the country and come up with strategies to enhance the effective delivery of the ZRP's constitutional mandate to the people of this nation. He reaffirmed his faith in Commissioner General of Police, Stephen Mutamba, on his leadership capabilities and professional prowess.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have been following your exploits with keen interest and have thus noted that, since your ascendancy to the helm of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, you have already hit the ground running, in pursuing the goals and aspirations espoused in the ZRP Strategic Plan Document, Horizon 2025.

Comm-Gen Mutamba said this workshop marked the beginning of training workshops that will be conducted at least twice a year at all levels across the rank and file of the ZRP.