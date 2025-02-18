Zimbabwe: I Won't Be Swayed to Extend My Term - President

President Mnangagwa has reaffirmed his commitment to observe his two-term limit of office that is expected to end in 2028, saying he will not be swayed by current efforts being made to extend the tenure to 2030.

He said those pushing to have his term extended were exercising their democratic right, but those efforts will not in any way persuade him to remain in office when his term ends. He will allow his party Zanu PF and the country to elect his successor.

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday at State House during an interactive meeting with editors of various publications drawn from both the public and private media.

The meeting was facilitated by the Department of Presidential Communications in the Office of the Present and Cabinet headed by Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba.

In the no-holds-barred meeting, President Mnangagwa fielded questions from editors focusing on all facets ranging from the economy, politics, international relations and the media industry.

Soon after delivering his keynote address, President Mnangagwa tackled questions from editors with responses that showed how conversant he was with current issues and punctuated his answers with humour and satire.

The question of clarity regarding his tenure in the context of current efforts being made to extend it to 2030 took centre stage with editors taking turns to pose questions on the subject.

The editors sought reconciliation between what he has always said about his commitment to constitutionalism and the current efforts being made by people who feel that he ought to extend it.

President Mnangagwa, flanked by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba, chief directors Dr Sadiki Maeresera and Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi, along with public and private media editors, listen to a contribution during an interactive session on national issues and developments at State House in Harare yesterday. -- Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Those pushing to have his term extended have cited the elaborate contribution President Mnangagwa has made in terms of signature projects that range from infrastructure, economic growth, agriculture and mining, among others, which saw Zanu PF resolving at its Annual People's Conference in Bulawayo last year to pass a resolution to extend his term to 2030.

Asked to respond to growing calls for him to lengthen his term President Mnangagwa said:

"It's not imaginable that there is anybody in the country who can push me. I am very solid. I have always said I am a constitutionalist, I have my two terms when they come to an end, the country and the party will move on by electing my successor."

One editor appeared not to have been satisfied with the response and asked President Mnangagwa to make a pronunciation that would help in guiding the media. He said this is so, given what he felt was confusion and anxiety as some were still pushing for the term to be extended beyond 2028 even though he had consistently said he would not go beyond his constitutionally provided term limit.

"I thought you are putting it very clearly, that I am very clear, that I have two terms, and these terms are very definite, and I am so democratic. When they come to an end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor that is as clear as day. Those who have other imaginations, it's a democratic society for people to dream, but facts will carry the day," said President Mnangagwa.

Another editor asked President Mnangagwa what assurance was there that he would not be persuaded to shift from his well-pronounced position given the current efforts to have his term extended.

"I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain constitutional," said President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa, flanked by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (right) and Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications Mr George Charamba, delivers his remarks during the interface with public and private media editors at State House in Harare yesterday

The President was also asked about the apparent disrespect of the party leadership particularly directed at some members of the Presidium by certain elements in the party and members of the public, particularly on national events such as burial of national heroes at the National Heroes Acre.

"I am so happy, this is the vibrancy of democracy.

"The foolish and the wise both have their day. I think those who really are Zanu PF at heart go by the rules and decorum of Zanu PF. We have other people who are in Zanu PF, who in themselves are not Zanu PF, but they dress in Zanu PF regalia, so you must always see when people talk and see which camp they belong when they open their mouth," said President Mnangagwa.

The President has on several occasions been consistent that he will leave office once he has completed his two terms and would not violate the Constitution which he was equally instrumental in crafting during the constitution-making process which was eventually adopted in 2013.