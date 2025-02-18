Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Members Urged to Shun Social Media Abuse

ZANU PF chairman for Mashonaland East Cde Daniel Garwe has told party members and supporters to desist from abusing social media and put the name of the revolutionary party into disrepute.

Cde Garwe made the remarks during his interface with party members and supporters from Ward 10 in Murewa District where he thanked them for voting for ZANU PF in large numbers and ensuring a resounding victory for the President and the people's party.

The meeting was also held to update the party membership on the outcomes of the ZANU PF Annual People's Conference held in Bulawayo last year.

The interface was attended by members of the provincial executive led by Cde Lincon Matare who is the provincial commissar.

Cde Garwe said it is not a culture of ZANU PF members to disrespect the leadership.

"You are all aware that we voted in our huge numbers in 2023 and our President and ZANU PF won.

"President Mnangagwa then said every Member of Parliament should just go back to the people and thank them for the outstanding work they did. We have been doing that and today we are here.

"So we are here to thank you on behalf of the President. We are also appealing for you to shun social media abuse.

"There are some who are always saying bad things about our leadership on social media. Those are not ZANU PF members or supporters.

"We do not tolerate such wayward behaviour where the Presidium is always attacked on social media. Social media should be used responsibly," Cde Garwe said.

He said if not contained, social media could be used to destroy the revolutionary party.

Cde Garwe took the opportunity to enlighten people on Cde Blessed Geza's behaviour, urging them to stop listening to what ever he says.

"Now after we voted for the President, there are some like Blessed Geza who are saying ill things about the President. We believe that there are some people who are sending him to do that. To me, Geza is a sell out. He has completely sold out.

"If he has things to say to the President, he should engage him and not resort to attack him on social media. As we speak, he is a wanted man for various offences he allegedly committed."

President Mnangagwa had done a lot in a space of five years, hence he was the people's favourite, said Cde Garwe.

"He has done a lot, some which could not be done in the first dispensation. He is indeed a hard worker. Because of him, we are food secure. Every person who prepares plots for Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme received inputs. He is also reviving irrigation equipment in all farms.

"Last season, he made sure everyone is proofed from the El Nino-induced drought that affected most parts of Southern Africa, therefore no one starved. Remarkable strides have been made also in the education sector through Heritage Based Education 5.0. Our education system has been transformed.

"Also in the health sector, the President made sure devolution funds are put to good use. A lot of clinics have been built for the benefit of the people. Road infrastructure is being improved.

"The First Lady is, on the other hand working flat out to restore our culture and traditions. This is commendable."

Cde Garwe said besides being an excellent example of a hard and dedicated worker, President Mnangagwa was a unifier par excellence.

"He is saying all of us, regardless of political affiliation, should join hands and build the Zimbabwe we want. He is saying 'Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo'. No one should come and build this nation for us, only us as a people should do that. We do not expect other nations to come and build Zimbabwe for us.

"The President is saying let us build this nation using our abundant resources and we are doing that."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He urged everyone present to always pray for the nation and ask God to continue blessing Zimbabwe.

"Go and pray without ceasing, pray for the nation, pray for Zimbabwe and pray for our President."

In his remarks, Murehwa ZANU PF District Coordinating Committee chair Cde Israel Maliki urged members to remain united, saying there is strength in unity.

"ZANU PF is a party with direction. It is strong and is organised as well as united. The party is alive despite the fact that there are some who say ill things about the leadership on social media. As ZANU PF, we are supposed to remain disciplined and respect our leadership.

"Be wary of social media. There are some forces who are working restlessly to recolonise Zimbabwe and they are using social media. Now it is our duty to stop that. We must protect our party and our nation. It is uncultural to disrespect our leaders. We should have Ubuntu."