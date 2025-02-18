Nigeria's Sports Heroes Become Beggars After Retirement - Ex-President Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has advocated for the establishment of retirement funds to cater for athletes who have brought pride to the country, saying most Nigerian athletes who have won international medals are often left to beg after their retirement.

Speaking while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for a 25,000 capacity stadium at Igbogene in Yenagoa, as part of activities marking Governor Douye Diri's five years in office, the former President said such funds should be managed by reputable individuals to support athletes throughout their lives, even after they retire from active sports.

Jonathan, who regretted that he was unable to launch such a fund during his presidency, urged the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) to consider the idea, which could also be implemented at the state level.

He said: "We must make sure that anybody who made the country proud should be taken care of until that person dies, and that will encourage young men and women to invest 100 per cent of their skills and lives into sports.

"I always feel sad when I see people who have promoted the name Nigeria and gone for international games, either the Commonwealth or Olympics, and win medals, immediately after, there are all kinds of ceremonies, but after that, they are forgotten.

"After some years, some of them become almost beggars, even to feed, and that doesn't encourage young people to put all their lives into sports.

"So, I feel that as a country, we must have a fund to be properly managed, so that anybody who has made a name in a sport, that person will not be a beggar till the person dies," he said.

Jonathan also commended Governor Diri's vision and leadership, expressing hope that the stadium project would be completed within the 24-month target.