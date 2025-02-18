Zimbabwe: Miniyothabo Chiwenga Drops Fraud Charges Against Gray Homes Owners in Botched U.S.$1 Million Construction Deal

The State on Monday withdrew criminal charges against a Harare couple and owners of a top construction company, Gray Homes, who were accused of duping Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's wife Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga of nearly US$1 million.

The couple, Annavestah Mudiwa (39) and her husband Gray Mudiwa failed to complete a double-storey mansion, warehouse and shopping mall despite receiving the payment from Miniyothabo.

The case was withdrawn before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei but no reasons were given in court.

The State was alleging that sometime in March 2023, the couple duped the complainant into believing that they could construct for her a double-storey house, a cottage and a precast wall.

"They misrepresented their capacity and falsified that they could and would complete the project in 90 days.

"This excited the complainant leading to her dispatching US$560,000 to the accused persons," the state said.

It was alleged that after receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted them to their own use, and did not complete the project prejudicing Chiwenga of US$389,100.

In the second count it was alleged that sometime in June 2023, the accused persons misled the complainant into believing that they were able to construct a Warehouse at Chivaraidze Farm in Goromonzi while they knew and were certain that they could not work on the construction.

Acting on the misrepresentation Chiwenga again proceeded to give to the accused persons US$550,000.

"After receiving the funds, the accused did not complete the projected and converted funds amounting to US$390,000 to their own use. The accused did not complete the project as was promised," said the state.

It was alleged that nothing was recovered.

In the last count it was alleged that in September 2023, using the same modus operandi, the accused persons convinced Chiwenga that they were able to construct a Shopping Mall at Silalatshani Business Centre in Filabusi on behalf of the complainant while they knew that they had no capacity to do so.

"The accused was given US$158,000 due to the misrepresentation.

"After receiving the funds, the accused persons diverted funds worth US$151,000 to their own use.

"As a result of the accused's actions, the complainant suffered a total financial prejudice in the sum of US$151,000 and nothing has been recovered so far," the court heard.