South Africa: Club Torture Videos Spark National Outrage - South African News Briefs - February 18, 2025

A man identifying himself as Pablo has claimed responsibility for leaking graphic videos exposing extreme violence and torture allegedly carried out by bouncers at Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, reports IOL. The videos, which depict horrific acts including kidnapping, sexual assault, waterboarding, and attempted murder against patrons who reportedly failed to settle their bills, have sparked widespread outrage. Social justice groups, including Not In My Name International and Women For Change, have condemned the acts and called for the immediate closure of the establishment and the arrest of those involved. Pablo, a former bouncer, claims to have secretly recorded over 75 videos during his seven-year tenure and alleges that the club has ties to police who suppress cases. Zanzou's management has denied his claims, saying that they dismissed the responsible security personnel and accused Pablo of extortion. Meanwhile, three victims have filed charges, and police are investigating offenses including rape, assault, and kidnapping. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have protested outside the club, demanding accountability and justice.

The National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has pledged to investigate student accommodation providers following allegations of exploitation and sexual harassment, as well as reports of students being left stranded without housing due to unpaid rentals from the previous year, reports SABC News. NSFAS spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi said that preliminary findings will be available by February 21, with plans to blacklist implicated providers and assist students in filing police cases if allegations are proven true. NSFAS is also working to settle outstanding payments for registration and accommodation, urging providers not to terminate student services while resolutions are underway.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is mobilizing against the Western Cape Education Department's (WCED) decision to cut over 2,000 teacher posts, citing a R3.8 billion budget shortfall due to insufficient national funding for wage agreements, reports IOL. Cosatu has called for a province-wide protest on February 26, coinciding with Premier Alan Winde's State of the Province Address, demanding the reinstatement of terminated contracts and reprioritizing the budget to address education needs. The WCED maintains that many of the cut posts were vacant and that permanently employed teachers will be reassigned, while contract teachers were not reappointed after their contracts expired. Cosatu argues that the province has the funds to address the issue and accuses the department of lacking transparency. Premier Winde has acknowledged the right to protest but urged collaboration to secure more national funding for critical services like education, calling for the need for economic growth to resolve long-term financial challenges.

