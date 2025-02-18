Ethiopia: Obasanjo Warns Unresolved Issues 'Must Not Harm' COHA, Tigray Leaders Call for 'Expedited Action' On Implementation

Olusegun Obasanjo, former Nigerian president and mediator of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (COHA), cautioned that unresolved issues "should not harm" the agreement's progress or "reverse its implementation."

Speaking at an African Union (AU) discussion on the agreement on February 16, 2025, Obasanjo emphasized that unresolved issues, including "DDR and disputed territories," should be addressed carefully but "must not harm or reverse" the peace process.

The discussion, attended by signatories and mediators, assessed the implementation of the agreement. Obasanjo said the Pretoria Agreement "exemplifies the principle of 'African Solutions for African Problems,"' adding that it demonstrates how "African institutions can resolve conflicts and bring peace to the continent."

According to Voice of America (VOA), AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the discussion would serve as "a lesson for our efforts to establish peace throughout Africa."

Gedion Timotheos (PhD), Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and a member of the government delegation during the Pretoria negotiations, said Ethiopia is working to implement the agreement. He emphasized that outstanding issues "should continue through dialogue" and be addressed "in accordance with the law."

According to Tigray Television, Gedion also warned that the agreement must be "protected from destructive elements" seeking to "sabotage it," both internally and externally.

Getachew Reda, President of the Tigray Interim Administration and a signatory of the agreement, said that "many contents of the agreement have not been implemented." He urged the AU and the international community to focus on issues he said "have not been addressed," including "the issue of displaced persons and DDR."

Getachew stated that the international community is "only focusing on the disarmament issue" but stressed that "the rehabilitation of former combatants" is inseparable from the process and "should not be forgotten." He added that "many women and children are currently suffering in shelters" and that the return of displaced persons "to borders that are constitutionally part of Tigray" must be prioritized.

Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD), chairman of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who also attended the discussion, said the agreement's role in stopping the war was significant but warned that "unimplemented issues need attention."

He listed concerns including "the restoration of the region's constitutionally guaranteed borders," the "withdrawal of armed forces outside the national defense force," and "the return of displaced persons to their homes." He also called for "the restoration of TPLF's legal status."

Debretsion stressed that signatories must "show expedited action and unwavering commitment" to the agreement. He called for stronger "monitoring and verification mechanisms" to ensure implementation and build trust, adding that the "continued participation of the AU and international community is essential at this crucial time."