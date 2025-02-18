Ethiopia: Acute Watery Diarrhea Outbreak Claims Nine Lives, Infects 136 in Ethiopia's Gambella Region

17 February 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Nine people have died, and 136 others have been infected in an outbreak of Acute Watery Diarrhea (AWD) across four districts in Gambella Region's Nuer Zone, the regional health bureau announced.

Dr. Abel Assefa, head of the Gambella Regional Health Bureau, said the outbreak has affected Akobo, Wantawo,Makuey and Lare districts. He noted that "the disease had previously occurred in neighboring South Sudan."

According to Dr. Abel, 31 of those infected are currently receiving treatment, while 96 have recovered. He said the bureau has deployed teams with medical supplies to the affected areas.

To contain the outbreak, he urged residents to clean their surroundings and practice proper hygiene. "Water collected from pipes, wells, springs, rivers, and similar sources should be treated with purification medicine or boiled before use," he emphasized.

He also stressed the importance of handwashing with soap, particularly "after using the toilet, after cleaning children, and before preparing, serving, or eating food."

