Angola: Cholera Outbreak - Bengo Leads Number of Cases in Last 24 Hours

Luanda — The province of Bengo leads the record in the last 24 hours, with 103 cases of cholera, followed by Luanda with 62.

According to the Ministry of Health's news bulletin, responsible for daily updates on the cholera issue, Angola diagnosed 181 cases in the last 24 hours, in 4 provinces, with Icolo and Bengo having 14 cases and Huíla two cases.

At a time when 194 people are hospitalized with this disease, the country registered 5 deaths from cholera, in the last hours, in the provinces of Bengo (3) and Luanda (2).

The outbreak began in the Jan 2025's first week and so far a total of 2,069 cases have been reported, 1,124 in the province of Luanda, 634 in Bengo, 294 in Icolo and Bengo, 4 in Huambo, Malanje, Zaire and Huíla, and a single case in Cuanza-Norte.

Patients are between 2 and 100 years old, 1,102 men and 967 women.

The cases resulted in 70 deaths, 40 of which in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo (22) and Icolo and Bengo (8).

The most affected age group is from 2 to 5 years old with 322 cases and 10 deaths, followed by the age group from 10 to 14 years old with 279 cases and 5 deaths.

Angola carried out, on Monday and Tuesday, Feb 3 and 4, a vaccination campaign against cholera.

On the first day, the campaign reached 930,532 people, in the provinces of Luanda, Bengo and Icolo and Bengo.

Vaccination was carried out at fixed stations, such as in health units, high-performance vaccination stations, schools, churches, markets, as well as with the use of an all-terrain team in areas that are difficult to access.

