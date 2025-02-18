Malawi: Bushiri Announces International Men's Conference in Lilongwe, Featuring Entrepreneur Dzombe As Speaker

17 February 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of ECG - The Jesus Nation Church has announced the International Ironman Conference, a global gathering of men set to take place this Saturday at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The high-profile event will feature prominent speakers, including renowned Malawian entrepreneur Napoleon Dzombe, who is expected to share insights on business, leadership, and resilience in the face of economic challenges.

Speaking to journalists in Lilongwe this afternoon, Prophet Bushiri emphasized the need for men to rise up and take dominion over God's creation, as outlined in the scriptures. He stressed that men must adopt a holistic approach to life--honoring God while making a meaningful impact on their families, churches, and communities.

With Malawi grappling with economic hardships, Bushiri urged men to become solution-driven thinkers, generating ideas that can help address the country's pressing challenges.

Themed "Dominance," the conference will focus on practical strategies for overcoming socio-economic difficulties and fostering resilience. So far, men from over 50 countries have confirmed their participation, making it one of the most significant gatherings of its kind in recent years.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.