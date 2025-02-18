Uganda's HIV Fight in Jeopardy As USAID Funding Ends

The Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) is urgently seeking Shs300 bnto cover a critical funding shortfall following the abrupt withdrawal of USAID support.

The commission warns that without immediate intervention, Uganda risks undoing years of progress in combating HIV/AIDS, potentially leaving thousands without essential care and treatment.

For more than two decades, USAID has been a cornerstone of Uganda's HIV/AIDS response, supporting programs that provide testing, treatment, and prevention services nationwide.

Its sudden withdrawal has left key initiatives vulnerable, with the Uganda AIDS Commission scrambling to secure alternative funding.

"We have made significant progress in reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths. However, the loss of this funding presents a serious risk to sustaining these gains," said Dr. Nelson Musoba, Director General of UAC.

According to 2024 statistics, Uganda's HIV prevalence rate stands at 5.1%, with notable progress in reducing new infections.

In 2010, Uganda recorded 83,000 new infections, a number that has since dropped to 38,000. Similarly, AIDS-related deaths have declined from 53,000 to 19,000 over the same period.

However, certain regions--particularly the Central region, including Kampala--continue to struggle with higher HIV prevalence rates, largely due to urbanization and population density.

Uganda has also been working towards achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets--where:

95% of people living with HIV know their status,

95% of those diagnosed are on antiretroviral therapy (ART), 95% of those on ART achieve viral suppression.

By 2022, Uganda had made significant progress:

92% of individuals living with HIV knew their status,

92% were receiving ART,

94% of those on ART had achieved viral suppression.

Not alone, the Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) at Makerere University--operating in nearly every district in Uganda--is among the institutions hardest hit by the funding cut.

With a 92% national coverage, IDI has been crucial in testing, treatment, and HIV research.

"For over 20 years, IDI has played a key role in Uganda's fight against HIV. The loss of funding could severely disrupt our operations and put thousands of lives at risk," said Dr. Andrew Kambugu, Executive Director of IDI.

Without securing the 300 billion shillings needed to bridge the gap, the Uganda AIDS Commission warns of severe consequences ranging from the disruptions of HIV testing services, leaving many unaware of their status, stock-outs of essential antiretroviral drugs (ARVs), increasing the risk of treatment failure and drug resistance and higher transmission rates, reversing the gains made over the years.

With Uganda aiming to eliminate new HIV infections by 2030, urgent intervention is needed to fill the funding gap and sustain critical programs.