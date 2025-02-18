Rwanda: Ignoring M23 Grievances Will Not Bring Peace to Congo - Rwanda Envoy to Nordic Countries

Blaming Rwanda for the security crisis in DR Congo while ignoring the suffering of Congolese communities and the grievances of M23 movement will not bring peace to the country, Dr. Diane Gashumba, Rwanda's Ambassador to Sweden and other Nordic countries has said.

In a post on X, Gashumba questioned whether Nordic leaders would uphold their own ideals of fairness, diplomacy, and justice, given that their stance on the DR Congo crisis raises serious concerns.

"The conflict--now spanning over 30 years and involving more than 150 armed groups--is being dangerously oversimplified into a narrative that unfairly places blame solely on Rwanda and the M23 movement," she said.

The M23 - a rebel movement which has taken control of Goma and Bukavu, the provincial capital cities of North Kivu and South Kivu, respectively - has been fighting for recognition and protection of Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese Tutsi who have long suffered persecution, hateful speech, and disregard by the Congolese government.

The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of supporting the rebels and President Felix Tshisekedi has been calling on countries to put sanctions on Rwanda. Rwanda dismisses the accusations, pointing to its security concerns about DR Congo's collaboration with the FDLR, a group linked to the Genocide against the Tutsi, as well as Tshisekedi's threats to cause regime change in Rwanda.

The Rwandan government maintains that the M23 rebellion is a result of DR Congo's governance failures and decades-long persecution of the Congolese Tutsi community.

"It is troubling to see nations known for their meticulous diplomacy accept a version of events that disregards the complex historical and political realities of the region," Gashumba said.

"True intervention demands more than convenient conclusions; it requires listening to all sides, fostering open debate, and formulating policies based on facts rather than political expediency."

She called on Nordic leaders to use their collective voice to support solutions that address the root causes of the crisis, including the respect of African-led initiatives, such as the recent EAC-SADC summit resolutions.

The resolutions of the summit included one compelling the Kinshasa government to directly engage in direct talks with M23, among other armed groups, cessation of hostilities, implementation of an earlier approved harmonised plan for the neutralisation of the FDLR, and peaceful negotiations to be held under the now merged Luanda and Nairobi processes.

"A balanced and objective stance--free from external interference--would reaffirm the Nordics' commitment to justice and enhance their foreign policy credibility," Gashumba noted.

She emphasized that in diplomacy, double standards erode trust, and neutrality is not an option when justice is at stake.

"Scapegoating Rwanda while ignoring the suffering and legitimate grievances of M23 will not bring peace to the DR Congo. If the Nordics truly seek stability in the Great Lakes region, they must act with integrity--pursuing justice over geopolitical interests."

The escalating war between a Congolese government army coalition that includes FDLR, over 10,000 Burundian troops, Congolese militia elements grouped in what is called Wazalendo, and South Africa-led SADC forces, against M23 rebels started in 2021.

M23, a rebel movement fighting for the rights of a persecuted Congolese community in the country's eastern DR Congo, is now a member of a larger coalition, the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), created in December 2023.

The AFC, which is led by DR Congo's former head of the electoral commission Corneille Nangaa says it is fighting for governance that supports basic human rights, secures all Congolese citizens, and addresses the root causes of the current conflict. Nangaa vowed to uproot tribalism, nepotism, corruption, and genocide ideology, among other vices, widespread in DR Congo.