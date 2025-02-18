Uganda: Police Investigate Electricity Vandalism,Recover Abandoned Vehicle, Stolen Wires in Mityana

18 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Catherine Namugerwa

Police in Mityana have launched investigations into an electricity vandalism incident after unknown individuals tampered with power lines along Magala-Namigavu Road in Monde Village, Ssekanyonyi Sub-county, early Monday morning.

According to local authorities, the suspects abandoned stolen electric wires and a motor vehicle, registration number UBG 692L, at the scene.

The area LC1 chairman alerted the police, who responded swiftly and recovered both the vehicle and 600 meters of vandalized ABC cable wires.

Wamala Regional Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

"We have preferred charges of interference with meters, works, or public lamps as inquiries continue. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, and we commend the public for their vigilance in reporting this matter," she said.

During a search of the abandoned vehicle, police recovered staff identity cards allegedly belonging to Umeme employees, Ssebalamu Ali and Nsubuga Philip.

Authorities are now investigating their possible involvement in the crime.

Electricity vandalism remains a major concern in Uganda, costing the government over Shs 260 billion in recent years.

The theft of copper wires, vandalized transformers, and damaged power poles continue to disrupt electricity supply, particularly in hotspots such as Kyotera, Masaka, Greater Mbarara, and Hoima.

This criminal activity not only affects service delivery but also threatens the government's goal of achieving universal electricity access by 2030.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.