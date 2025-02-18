Uganda: Police Investigate Electricity Vandalism,Recover Abandoned Vehicle, Stolen Wires in Mityana

Police in Mityana have launched investigations into an electricity vandalism incident after unknown individuals tampered with power lines along Magala-Namigavu Road in Monde Village, Ssekanyonyi Sub-county, early Monday morning.

According to local authorities, the suspects abandoned stolen electric wires and a motor vehicle, registration number UBG 692L, at the scene.

The area LC1 chairman alerted the police, who responded swiftly and recovered both the vehicle and 600 meters of vandalized ABC cable wires.

Wamala Regional Police spokesperson SP Racheal Kawala confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

"We have preferred charges of interference with meters, works, or public lamps as inquiries continue. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, and we commend the public for their vigilance in reporting this matter," she said.

During a search of the abandoned vehicle, police recovered staff identity cards allegedly belonging to Umeme employees, Ssebalamu Ali and Nsubuga Philip.

Authorities are now investigating their possible involvement in the crime.

Electricity vandalism remains a major concern in Uganda, costing the government over Shs 260 billion in recent years.

The theft of copper wires, vandalized transformers, and damaged power poles continue to disrupt electricity supply, particularly in hotspots such as Kyotera, Masaka, Greater Mbarara, and Hoima.

This criminal activity not only affects service delivery but also threatens the government's goal of achieving universal electricity access by 2030.