Nigeria: Govt Wants Liberalised Visa Policies for Nigerian Businesses

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has called for more liberal visa policies to support Nigerian businesses seeking to expand globally.

His call came barely days after the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, was denied a visa by the Canadian government to travel for the Invictus Games for wounded soldiers in action in Vancouver.

The President, who made the call on the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, weekend, noted that Nigeria had continued to create favourable environment for foreign companies to operate within its borders.

Represented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, Tinubu said it was only unfair for other nations to reciprocate by easing visa requirements for Nigerian businesses looking to establish themselves abroad.

The minister in a statement by media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, yesterday, shared his experience from Indonesia where he observed that while more than 50 Indonesian companies operate in Nigeria, fewer than five Nigerian companies were present in Indonesia.

He stressed that such reciprocal arrangements needed to include simplified visa processes for Nigerian companies and their representatives.

Idris said: "Last year, I was representing Nigeria in Indonesia and found out that about 50 big Indonesian companies are operating in Nigeria but we do not have five Nigerian companies operating in Indonesia.

"If they want to come to our country to trade because of our population and ability to purchase their goods and services, then there should also be that reciprocal arrangement where Nigerians are also given the rightful place; and the visa issue is the same problem you find in Ethiopia and Indonesia. It becomes very complex for people to give Nigerians visas."

Idris also addressed concerns raised by the Nigerian community in Ethiopia about the Ethiopian government's recent cancellation of the e-visa and Visa-on-Arrival options for Nigerian travellers.

"Every relationship with other countries is reciprocal. So if we give them Visa-on-Arrival, there is no reason they should not give us Visa-on-Arrival," he said.

He assured them that the issue would be escalated to the minister of foreign affairs for appropriate diplomatic intervention.

Idris explained that visa policies between countries were typically based on reciprocity, and called for balanced visa arrangements to foster better international relations and business opportunities.

He encouraged Nigerians living abroad to represent their country with dignity and responsibility, stressing that their conduct played a significant role in shaping how Nigeria was perceived internationally.

The minister advised: "We do not allow bad people to represent us and that's where you come in. You are the ones who are here and if you don't represent us well, there is no way we will look good.

"The visit of the President to Ethiopia from time to time or the visit of any minister here cannot do it. It is those who are here and living with them that can change whatever perception they have about our country."

He also shared updates on the progress of the Tinubu administration, highlighting several key achievements, including efforts to revitalise the economy, improve infrastructure, address security challenges and restore investor confidence.

He noted that Nigeria recently secured $1.07billion in foreign direct investments, FDIs, for the establishment of pharmaceutical manufacturing industries.

Idris stated further that under the government's Student Loan Scheme, over N32billion had been disbursed in less than 250 days to support students in need of financial assistance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the government had also made significant strides in security, with Nigerian forces neutralizing 8,000 terrorists and bandits in 2024, rescuing 8,000 kidnapped victims and making over 11,600 arrests.

The minister highlighted improvements in security along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway which, according to him, is now cleared of criminal activities.

The President of the Nigerian Community in Ethiopia, Muideen Alimi, shared plans to collaborate with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, to organise a workshop focused on enhancing economic development through intra-African trade.

He also urged the federal government to support the establishment of an African Central Bank and strengthen its presence in the African Remittance Agency.