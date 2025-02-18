Zimbabwe: Minister Moyo Vows to Strengthen Labour Administration Systems Across Africa

The Chairperson of the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC), Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Edgar Moyo has pledged to facilitate innovation, collaboration, and the empowerment of people through labour administration systems.

He made this pledge during the 51st ARLAC Governing Council Meeting for Ministers Responsible for Labour, Employment, and Manpower Issues held in Lusaka, Zambia, from February 11 to 14.

ARLAC is an intergovernmental organisation that promotes cooperation in labour administration, employment, and social protection among African countries.

In his keynote address, Minister Moyo said: "Together, we will innovate, collaborate, and most importantly continue to empower people through our labour administration systems.

"There will be challenges ahead, but I do not doubt that our collective strength and shared vision will help us navigate them successfully."

The minister expressed optimism about the future of the African Regional Labour Administration Centre (ARLAC).

"The future of ARLAC is bright. Together, we will continue to drive positive change and make a lasting impact in the lives of workers and communities everywhere," he said.

Going forward, Minister Moyo emphasised the need to ensure that all labour administration systems are not only functional but are also future-proofed to address the evolving needs of the workforce.

He also commended the International Labour Organisation for its ongoing technical and financial support.

"Your involvement plays a crucial role in shaping the future of our work, and we look forward to continuing this journey with you," he said.

"Thank you for your continued trust and commitment and for being here with us."

The closing ceremony which was held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre was graced by Zambia's Vice-President, Mrs Mutale Nalumango.

Addressing the delegates, Vice-President Nalumango urged governments to enact inclusive policies and allocate resources for labour market reforms.

"Addressing the shared labour market challenges requires a united effort. In response to these challenges, Zambia, as a proud member of ARLAC, is implementing and advocating for the following strategies that can be adapted across the region.

"Simplifying registration processes to encourage formalisation, tax rebates and provision of start-up loans for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to help formalize their operations, leveraging digital tools, mobile money services and e-banking."

The event brought together representatives from over 18 Member States to deliberate on innovative strategies to address informality in the labour market and promote transitions towards formality, thereby ensuring decent work for all.

The meeting drew participation from Zambia's Minister of Labour and Social Security, Mrs Brenda Tambatamba, Retired Major General Pius Mokgware, Minister of Labour and Home Affairs for Botswana, as well as Lesotho's Minister of Employment and Labour Tseliso Makhosi.

Others were South Africa's Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Judity Nemadzinga Tshabalala; ILO officials; South Africa High Commissioner to Zambia, Saad Cachalia; Zimbabwe Ambassador to Zambia Charity Charamba; Zambia's Permanent Secretaries of Labour, Principal Secretaries of Labour, Employers and Workers' organisations representatives, chief executive officers from various private and parastatal organisations, as well as the academia.