Somalia: U.S. Airstrike in Somalia's Calmiskaad Mountains Kills Two ISIS Members

Nairobi, Kenya — The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has confirmed executing an airstrike targeting the Islamic State group in Somalia's Bari region, specifically in the Calmiskaad mountains.

In a statement, AFRICOM detailed that the strike was conducted in partnership with the Somali federal government, resulting in the deaths of two ISIS militants. The operation was described as a precise strike aimed at diminishing the terrorist group's influence in the area.

AFRICOM emphasized that no civilian casualties were reported following the airstrike. The command has pledged to continue evaluating the strike's effects and promised to release additional information when appropriate.

The Somali federal government corroborated the strike, underscoring it as a significant step in their broader strategy to dismantle ISIS strongholds within the Calmiskaad mountains.

This action reflects the U.S.'s ongoing commitment to countering Islamist militancy in the Horn of Africa, with AFRICOM stating that such operations are crucial in reducing the operational capabilities of both ISIS and Al-Shabaab, groups seen as threats not only to regional stability but also to U.S. interests and allies.