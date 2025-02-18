Zimbabwe: Beitbridge Horror Crash Victims Get Additional Help

More organisations have come in to support the Government's efforts in supporting the victims of the road accident that killed 25 people near the Lutumba tollgate last Thursday.

The accident happened when a Beitbridge-bound bus and a commercial lorry that was heading to Chirundu collided head-on.

The Government said the deceased would get State-assisted funerals, and most of them were buried over the weekend.

Eleven of the deceased were Beitbridge residents.

Discovery Ambulance Services has offered to transfer all those that need special medical attention in Harare.

So far, Discovery has taken four of the 29 people who were admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital to Harare.

According to the practitioner in charge at Discovery Ambulance Services, Mr Elliot Chivige, the company will pay the victims' medical bills.

"We have decided to complement what is already being done by the Government. As an organisation we are offering to transport all those in need of special medical attention in Harare where we will pay all the medical bills and provide the consumables needed," he said.

Beitbridge Mayor, Councillor Peter Pirato Mafuta and other stakeholders mobilised material support, including private ambulances.

"We are grateful for the support we are receiving. A dark cloud is hovering over our heads following the death of 11 of our residents in that road accident," said Councillor Mafuta.

The Zimbabwe Passengers Transport Organisation (ZPTO) chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga also delivered US$11 000 to the Government to assist with the burial of the deceased.

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe said it will also cover medical and funeral expenses, while the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe has given an assortment of hampers to those hospitalised.