Zimbabwe: Harare's Finance Committee Views Council Properties, Idle Equipment

The City of Harare Finance and Development Committee today viewed several council properties that the local authority intends to lease out.

Council spokesperson Mr Stanley Gama said the committees viewed council properties in Kuwadzana, Warren Park and several other areas.

"They will sit down and come up with a deal. They are planning to partner a private player," he said.

Mr Gama said the Finance Committee intends to establish a new clinic in Dzivarasekwa.

He said last week the committee also went to see the city's idle equipment which shall be disposed.

"The City of Harare wants to dispose of old idle equipment such as compactors