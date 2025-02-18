Zimbabwe: President Maintains He Will Not Extend His Term

President Mnangagwa has maintained that he will not seek to have his term of office, which ends in 2028, extended to 2030.

The President was speaking at State House in Harare today at an interface session with editors drawn from the public and private media.

He said that despite the efforts of those pushing to extend his term, he would make way for the party Zanu PF and the country to choose his successor.

President Mnangagwa said those calling for the extension of his term were exercising their democratic rights but as a constitutionalist, he will still abide by the Constitution and duly leave after serving his mandatory two terms.

Asked to respond to growing calls for him to extend his term, the President said:

"It's not imaginable that there is anybody in the country who can push me. I am very solid. I have always said I am a constitutionalist, I have my two terms when they come to an end, the country and the party will move on by electing my successor."

The editors asked the President to pronounce himself if he would not be persuaded to remain in office beyond 2028, and he responded:

"I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me so that I remain constitutional."