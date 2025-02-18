South Africa: High-Density Operation Shanela Displays Zero Tolerance Approach As 1,076 Suspects Are Arrested

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, emphasized that police across the province will through Operation Shanela, which is focused on enhanced crime prevention and combatting, continue to have a zero tolerance approach for criminals.

With heightened police visibility and crime prevention and combating actions like roadblocks as well as stop and searches in the past seven days between 10 and 16 February 2025, 1 076 suspects were arrested. Of 1 076 arrests, five were held for murder, five for attempted murder, three for rape, six for robberies, 40 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, 39 for malicious damage to property, 142 for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH), 69 for common assault, 24 for illegal mining, 18 for burglaries and many more other offences. Moreover, detectives conducted raids that led to the arrest of 505 wanted suspects for business robbery, murder, rape, assault GBH and house robbery.

During the operations, 300 premises, 2 169 persons, and 769 vehicles were searched. Furthermore, 290 high visibility patrols were conducted including 264 stop and searches while liquor premises and second-hand goods dealers were visited for compliance inspections. In total, 4 966 actions were executed in different crime focus areas.

In Ikageng, police raided numerous liquor premises on Friday, 14 February 2025, leading to the closure of eight illegal liquor outlets. Throughout the province 10 more unlicensed premises were shut down and 38 licensed liquor premises were inspected. Regarding second-hand goods dealers, 65 premises were also inspected.

The Acting Provincial Police Commissioner welcomed the results achieved and urged members to continue to be consistent and dedicated in stamping the authority of the state to ensure the well-being and general safety and security of our communities.

Kindly find seized liquor seized during operations in Ikageng.