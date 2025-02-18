Liberia: Controversial Release of Peach Bility Raises Concerns Over Legal Integrity in Liberia

18 February 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie Tokpah

Monrovia — The recent release of Peach Bility, the son of a prominent Liberian lawmaker, has ignited widespread controversy, with many questioning the transparency and legitimacy of the decision.

Despite assurances from the Ministry of Justice that the release followed legal procedures, the public remains skeptical, especially given the serious nature of the charges Bility faced.

Bility had been incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison, awaiting trial for alleged involvement in unlicensed drug activities, including the possession, sale, and distribution of controlled substances.

Yet, on November 15, 2024, the court order granted his release.

The order, issued by His Honor A. Blamo Dixon, Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court "C," directed the Sheriff of Montserrado County, Tina G. Noring, to facilitate Bility's freedom.

This decision, however, has only fueled public distrust, leaving many Liberians questioning how such a controversial individual could be released without clearer justification.

In response to mounting concerns, the Ministry of Justice has defended the release, dismissing rumors of wrongdoing as "false and misleading."

However, the official statements have failed to quell public discontent, as many citizens remain perplexed by the swiftness of the release, given the gravity of the accusations against Bility.

Though a court document detailing the order was shared, many feel that it raises more questions than it answers. Signed by Knowley W. Shain, Clerk of Court for Criminal Court "C," and attested by the Sheriff of Montserrado County, the document merely confirms that the release was authorized by the prison superintendent or his deputy.

For many, this official endorsement has done little to mitigate suspicions that something more is at play.

Calls for an investigation into the Ministry's handling of the case have gained momentum, with some accusing officials of covering up vital details.

The lack of transparency surrounding the release has led many to question whether the Ministry's commitment to openness is genuine, or if it is merely a rhetorical gesture aimed at deflecting scrutiny.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.