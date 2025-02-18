Malawi: 1.3 Million Malawians Uplifted Through Cash Transfers

The Social Cash Transfer Programme (SCTP), widely known as Mtukula Pakhomo, has transformed the lives of over 1.3 million Malawians, including 600,000 children, by providing direct financial support to vulnerable households across all 28 districts of Malawi.

Speaking at the SCTP Communications Strategy Validation Workshop in Lilongwe on Monday, Secretary for Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Nertha Semphere, emphasized that the programme has become a lifeline for the nation's poorest.

"SCTP provides regular, adequate, and timely cash transfers to protect resource-constrained citizens from extreme poverty. It supports their basic needs, prevents further deprivation, and contributes to human capital development," Semphere said.

With 93% of businesses in Malawi operating informally and many households lacking access to contributory social protection, the SCTP remains one of the few reliable income sources for the ultra-poor.

Fidelis Hove, Principal Human Development expert at Global African Consultancy, who played a key role in developing the strategy, stressed the need for clear communication to counter misinformation and misconceptions surrounding the programme.

"This strategy takes a holistic approach to social cash transfers. For it to succeed, beneficiaries and the public must fully understand its purpose and impact," Hove said.

The new strategy aims to ensure that by 2029, at least 90% of beneficiaries fully comprehend the programme's benefits, enabling them to secure broader political and financial independence.

As Malawi intensifies efforts to fight poverty, the SCTP continues to be a cornerstone of economic resilience, offering hope and dignity to millions who need it most.