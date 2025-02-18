Botswana: Ramoreboli Names Preliminary Botswana Squad

Botswana's coach Morena Ramoreboli has named his first squad since being appointed to the job on a full-time basis, putting together a preliminary list of 49 players for next month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Botswana, who are three points off the lead in Group G, host Algeria and Somalia in their next qualifiers in March.

It will be Botswana's first game since their 1-1 draw away against Egypt in Cairo in November secured for them a berth at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals in Morocco in December.

Ramoreboli was interim coach for that match and the point enough to see the Zebras qualify for the finals for a second time.

His latest squad is made up of 42 home-based players and seven from outside of Botswana, with league leaders TAFIC from Francistown boasting five players in the squad and last year's champions Jwaneng Galaxy with eight.

Ramoreboli is also the coach of Galaxy who qualified last season for the group phase of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The Botswana squad has four players from clubs in Algeria, Libya and Morocco, including captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who moved from Kaizer Chiefs to Al Ittihad in Libya last week.

Motheo Mogapi, who is at Fleetwood United's international academy in England, has been promoted up from the under-20 team while there is a recall for Reneilwe Batlokwa, who won a single cap for Botswana some five years ago. He plays non-league football in England.

Preliminary Squad:

Goalkeepers: Victor James (Jwaneng Galaxy), Keletso Lekuni (Sua Flamingos), Lesenya Malapela (Orapa United), Kabelo Maphakela (Township Rollers)

Defenders: Velaphi Alford (Gaborone United), Tshepang Boithatelo (Morapule Wanderers), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Al Ittihad, Libya), Mosha Gaolaolwe (Township Rollers), Mothusi Johnson (Gaborone United), Tebogo Kopelang, Thabo Leinanyane (both Jwaneng Galaxy), Jackson Lesole, Benson Mangolo (both Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Kemoneetswe Mmangwadi (TAFIC), Motheo Mogapi (Fleetwood United, England), Shaun Philip, Joseph Rebaone (both TAFIC), Motsholetsi Sekele (Township Rollers)

Midfielders: Gilbert Baruti (Jwaneng Galaxy), Reneilwe Batlokwa (Maldon & Tiptree, England), Thero Bobi (Dinaledi Soccer Academy), Lebogang Ditsele (Gaborone United), Phillip Kaku (Township Rollers), Gofaone Mabaya, Koketso Majafi (both Orapa United), Godiraone Modingwane (Botswana Defence Force XI), Gape Mohutsiwa (ASO Chlef, Algeria), Samuel Mokgoro (Sua Flamingoes), Kamogelo Moloi (Orapa United), Gift Moyo (Jwaneng Galaxy), Karabo Phiri (Gaborone United), Theo Shadikong (TAFIC), Kabelo Thari (VTM)

Forwards: Segolame Boy (Township Rollers), Ronald Fortune (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Kgopolo Gaseleme (Extension Gunners), Omaatla Kebatho (Jwaneng Galaxy), Tshepo Keselebale (Security Systems), Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone United), Thatayaone Nkwapa (TAFIC), Eric Ookame (Orapa United), Tumisang Orebonye (Al Ittihad, Libya), Thatayaone Ramatlapeng (Township Rollers), Ngwako Ramokgathadi (Sua Flamingoes), Losika Ratshukudu (Ubuntu, South Africa), Kabelo Seakanyeng (Maghreb Fes, Morocco), Serati Semadi (Sua Flamingoes), Thabang Sesinyi, Thero Setsile (both Jwaneng Galaxy).