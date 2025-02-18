Tunisia: President Kais Saied Stresses Need to Reschedule Debts Owed By Subscribers of Steg and Sonede

Tunis, Feb. 17 — President Kais Saied met on Monday at the Carthage Palace with Faisal Tarifa, CEO of the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG), and Noomene Mraihi, Central Production Director of the National Water Exploitation and Distribution Company (SONEDE).

The meeting focused on measures ordered by the President of the Republic to reschedule the debts of certain subscribers of both companies, including individuals and small businesses, particularly those that have ceased operations due to accumulated debts.

This situation has been detrimental to both the companies and the subscribers who have had their water or electricity cut off, it was indicated in a Presidency statement.

The Head of State has instructed that water supply groupings should also benefit from debt rescheduling in order to avoid a repetition of past problems. He also stressed the need to speed up the development of a plan for the renewal of the drinking water network.

The President underscored the importance of informing the public in advance of maintenance and repair work, so that they can take the necessary precautions.

He reiterated that the Constitution requires the State to provide drinking water to all citizens equally.