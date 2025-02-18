South Africa: L20 Launch in Gqeberha Sets the Stage for Workers' Agenda in the G20

press release

The Labour 20 (L20) was successfully launched in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, on 17 February, marking a pivotal moment for workers in South Africa, Africa, and the Global South. Co-hosted by the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU), the Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA), the National Council of Trade Unions (NACTU), and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), the launch set the stage for the upcoming L20 Summit, scheduled to take place from 18 to 19 February.

As the official labour engagement group within the G20 framework, the L20 seeks to ensure that workers' interests remain central to global economic discussions. Under the theme "Living and Working in an Unequal World: Ensuring Decent Work and Decent Lives," the L20 is advancing an agenda that prioritises inclusive growth, youth development, gender equality in the workforce, the declining labour income share, and the challenges posed by digitalisation and platform work.

During the launch, speakers addressed key issues, including:

South Africa's Ambitions for the G20 Presidency - A discussion on how South Africa is leveraging its leadership to advocate for a progressive workers' agenda.

L20 Priorities for the G20 in 2025 - An outline of the L20's key demands and strategies to ensure that workers' issues remain central to G20 decision-making.

The Role of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in the G20 - An exploration of the ILO's role in safeguarding workers' rights and promoting social justice within the G20.

The Role of Labour in the G20 Presidency - A critical discussion on how organised labour is influencing South Africa's leadership within the G20.

The Relevance of the G20 to the African Continent - An in-depth examination of Africa's place in the G20 and strategies to ensure that the continent's development remains a global priority.

Speaking on the significance of South Africa's G20 presidency for the African continent, ITUC Africa President Martha Molema stated: "The G20 must not be an exclusive club that overlooks entire regions but must champion solutions that account for diverse voices and leave no one behind."

As part of the G20, which represents 85% of the global economy and 67% of the world's population, South Africa has a responsibility to champion a pro-worker agenda that places Africa's development at the centre of global economic reforms. Organised labour is demanding accountability for past commitments on collective bargaining, social protection, job security, and inclusive economic growth.

The L20 launch served as a bold assertion that workers' voices must not be sidelined in global economic governance. The federations reiterated their collective call for the transformation of multilateral institutions, debt justice, fair taxation, and binding agreements to ensure that commitments made during South Africa's presidency result in tangible, long-term benefits for workers.

With the launch now concluded, momentum is building for the L20 Summit, where organised labour will further solidify its positions and demands. The stakes are high, and workers' voices must extend beyond conference discussions into actionable policies that drive real change. Organised labour remains resolute in ensuring that South Africa's G20 presidency serves as a transformative platform for workers worldwide.

Issued by COSATU