Nigeria: Why We Need a National Paramilitary Academy - Minister

The Minister of Interior, Hon. (Dr.) Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has emphasized the urgent need for the establishment of a National Paramilitary Academy to enhance Nigerias security architecture. During an interview on Channels Television on Friday, the minister explained that the academy would provide specialised training for young Nigerians to secure critical national assets effectively.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the academy will be modelled after advanced security institutions like the Police University and the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA). Young Nigerians will be admitted through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and undergo a rigorous four- to five-year training program. Upon graduation, they will receive certification and be deployed to manage paramilitary operations nationwide efficiently.

"We want young Nigerians to mould and train to ensure that critical national assets are secure," the minister stated.

The minister highlighted that the decision to establish the paramilitary academy was influenced by the success of the Mines Marshals, a security initiative launched by the Federal Government in March 2024 to tackle security challenges in the mining sector.

"What we had before we (the Bola Tinubu administration) came was the generalisation of national assets. But we said no, you cannot have one specific medication to treat all illnesses," Tunji-Ojo said.

He stressed the importance of sector-specific security strategies, adding, "You have to analyze every sector--the power sector, the water sector, the education sector, the health sector--and be able to create arms of Civil Defense under the same umbrella."

The minister also provided insights into the academy's operational plans, revealing that the government has already started screening potential officers.

"We've already agreed on the modus operandi; the offices are being screened. We are already onboarding those officers; we have to profile them, look at their capacity, look at their competence, look at their area of specialisation, and consider a lot of factors, even physical strength," he said.

Hon. Tunji-Ojo reiterated that President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to creating the academy and views it as an essential structure for national security.

"The President is very keen on creating this academy because it is about a building structure, a lasting system, and a legacy. We inherited a room that fits all, but that is not the ideal for security," he explained.

He further noted that paramilitary forces must seamlessly integrate into counter-terrorism efforts due to the critical assets they protect.

"Paramilitaries dovetail to counter-terrorism units because of the critical assets at their disposal. We will revamp that," the minister concluded.

With the establishment of the National Paramilitary Academy, the government aims to create a structured, well-trained, and specialised security force capable of addressing the nation's evolving security challenges.