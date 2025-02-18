Kenya: 'Kenya to Set Example to Neighbours By Hosting Perfect Safari Rally'

18 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya believes this year's Safari Rally is an opportunity for Kenya to set an example to its neighbours on how to host international events.

Mvurya says all eyes will be on Kenya to see how the country stages one of the world's most prestigious global competitions.

"This competition, which will happen in Naivasha, will include other countries in the region. Therefore, Kenya is providing very useful lessons to ensure that if there is any other country that is going to host, they can learn from Kenya," the CS said.

The Safari Rally is one of the oldest international competitions held in Kenya, the first edition being held in 1953 to commemorate the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK).

It was incorporated in the World Rally Championships (WRC) calendar in 1973 but struck off in 2002 following issues of mismanagement.

However, it was reinstated in 2021 and has carried on a reputation as one of the world's most anticipated -- and toughest -- events.

This year's edition is slated for March 20-23 with the ceremonial flag-off along City Hall.

Just over a month until the competition proper, corporates have been making a beeline and jumping on board to support the event in one way or another.

The latest are Toyota by CFAO who on Monday unveiled a Ksh 33 million sponsorship towards the event.

Mvurya expressed the government's gratitude to the firm -- as well as other corporate bodies -- for coming on board to support the realisation of the Safari Rally's objectives.

"I want to thank CFAO Mobility for your noble gesture in not only supporting the drivers but providing cars. Every year, you provide vehicles to WRC, which are also very useful after the event. They also support the efforts of our Safari Rally team," the CS said.

The sponsorship includes the provision of one Toyota GR Hilux Pick-up that will be used as a double zero "00" route opener, as well as a Hilux Mild Hybrid Pick-up that will be used as the zero "0" car, on selected stages.

The firm will also provide professional driver training for 10 of the Safari Rally safety caravan drivers, to enhance their road safety and defensive driving capabilities during the rally.

