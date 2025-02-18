South Africa: Committee to Be Briefed On Inclusion of Learners With Disabilities, Learner Pregnancy and Sanitary Dignity Programme

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will receive a briefing from the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Department of Education on the implementation of the Sanitary Dignity Programme (SDP), learner pregnancy and the exclusion of children with disabilities from the education system.

In addition, the committee will be briefed by the provincial education departments of the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, KwaZulu-Natal, and Limpopo.

During the meeting, the committee will get an overview of the policies addressing learner pregnancy, including the initiatives related to comprehensive sexual education.

Furthermore, the meeting will address issues concerning learners with disabilities. This will include an overview of the Inclusive Education Policy, the number of special needs schools by province and enrolment figures for learners with disabilities in both special needs schools and mainstream schools.

The committee will also be briefed about the current waiting list statistics for special needs and mainstream schools, the budget allocations for special needs schools and the accommodation for learners with disabilities within mainstream education.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 18 February 2025

Time: 09:30

Venue: Virtual Meeting Platform