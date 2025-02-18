Liberia: Frank Artus Returns With Sequel 'Inside the Bush,' Promising a Cinematic Masterpiece

Monrovia — The wait is finally over for fans of Liberian cinema as Frank Artus, the acclaimed actor and director, prepares to unveil the much-anticipated sequel "Inside The Bush", set to premiere on February 28th.

Following the tremendous success of his groundbreaking film "Burning of the Bush", Artus returns with a thrilling continuation of the story, promising even greater drama, emotional depth, and unexpected twists that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

As both the director and lead actor, Artus is set to take viewers deeper into the heart of the gripping narrative.

Inside The Bush explores the intricacies of family dynamics and delves further into the contentious issues of the Sande Society and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), continuing a saga that has captivated the hearts of Liberians and beyond.

Known for his versatile performances and passionate commitment to the local film industry, Artus proudly declares Inside The Bush as a 100% Liberian-made production. "While we could have sought the expertise of filmmakers from Ghana or elsewhere, we wanted to show the world what Liberians are capable of," Artus shared in an exclusive interview. "This film is proof of the talent and dedication we have within our own industry."

The road to the film's completion has been long and challenging.

Production for Inside The Bush began in April 2024, and after 10 months of tireless work, the team has persevered through logistical challenges and post-production hurdles. "We've put our all into this project," Artus said, expressing immense pride in the team's dedication. "Despite the obstacles, we've stayed the course. The final product speaks for itself."

While the film marks a significant achievement for Liberian cinema, Artus is keenly aware of the hurdles the industry continues to face. In his interview, he called for greater government support to foster the growth of the local film sector. "It's not just about financial support from the government," Artus explained. "We need structural backing -- things like including the Liberia Movie Union in the national fiscal budget, ensuring a stable electricity supply, and providing filmmakers with essential resources."

Artus pointed to the success of other African film industries, like Nigeria's Nollywood, which has grown into the third-largest film industry in the world thanks to government support.

"Liberia can do the same," he added. He also highlighted the need for infrastructure improvements, such as dedicated cinema halls to showcase local films, which would not only benefit filmmakers but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Inside The Bush will bring fans back to the gripping family drama they encountered in Burning of the Bush. Artus promises even more depth and complexity in the sequel, introducing new talent from Norway, Nigeria, and rising Liberian stars. "Where Burning of the Bush stopped at the church, Inside The Bush picks up the story," Artus teased. "We're taking the narrative deeper, with twists and characters that will surprise the audience."

Premiere Event: A Night to Remember

The much-awaited premiere of Inside The Bush will take place on February 28th at 6:00 PM at Prime Cinema, Mamba Point (formerly the Old TM Mall), marking a night of celebration and cinematic excitement.

Fans will have the opportunity to witness the return of one of Liberia's most celebrated talents, and the Red-Carpet event promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Tickets for the premiere are priced at $10 for ordinary seating, $20 for VIP, and $50 for VVIP. VIP and VVIP ticket holders will enjoy premium seating, luxurious souvenirs, and exclusive access to the star-studded red carpet, offering a rare chance to mingle with Liberia's finest filmmakers, actors, and industry moguls.

Tickets can be reserved via phone at +231881189001 or +231881461683, or through Sendwave or Mobile Money at +231881461683 or +231888885343.

A Rising Star in African Cinema

With the release of Inside The Bush, Artus reaffirms that Liberian cinema is poised to compete on the global stage. His work continues to garner both national and international acclaim, solidifying his position as a driving force in the African film industry.

As the industry gains momentum, Artus remains a beacon of inspiration for emerging filmmakers and actors in Liberia.

His efforts have not only drawn attention to the potential of African cinema but have also encouraged a new generation of Liberians to pursue careers in the film industry.

"Join us as we unveil Inside The Bush," Artus said. "This is more than just a movie; it's a movement. We want to continue building our industry and bring Liberia to the forefront of global cinema."