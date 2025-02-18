Liberia: Debt Court Finds Fidelity Healthcare Liable for U.S.$54,300

Monrovia — Judge James E. Jones of the Debt Court at the Temple of Justice has ruled that Fidelity Healthcare Services Incorporated, through its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Christian Opoku Biney, is liable to pay US$54,300.00, plus 6% legal interest and the costs of proceedings.

In his ruling, Judge Jones stated that the plaintiff, Dr. Mamon N. Sata, filed a debt action against the defendant, claiming unpaid compensation of US$64,800.00 for medical services rendered. However, he noted that both parties were required to appoint representatives for a reconciliation panel chaired by the court's account clerk.

Following the reconciliation process, the accounting clerk determined that the amount due to the plaintiff was US$54,300.00. The court approved this decision, and the panel was subsequently discharged with appreciation.

Judge Jones further declared Fidelity Healthcare Services liable for the debt and ordered the clerk of the court to prepare and process the bill of costs for payment by the defendant. He also ruled that any remaining disputed amount could be subject to further litigation if either party so requested.

According to the plaintiff's complaint, he entered into an engagement agreement with Fidelity Healthcare Services outlining his duties and compensation. Under the agreement, his monthly salary was set at US$9,000.00, totaling US$108,000.00 annually. The unpaid amount represents services rendered over several months between 2023 and 2024.

The plaintiff asserts that he made multiple attempts to secure payment, but the defendant's failure and neglect to settle the outstanding arrears left him with no choice but to file a debt suit.

Dr. Sata further explained that he provided professional services in line with the engagement agreement. Upon calculating the total amount owed for the specified period, it was determined that Fidelity Healthcare Services remains indebted to him for US$54,300.00.

Despite numerous efforts to resolve the matter amicably, the defendant failed to honor its financial obligations, even after executing both the Engagement Agreement and an Accrued Salary Repayment Proposal.