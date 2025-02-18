Nigeria: Environmental Council Boss Emphasises Preventive Health Policy

The registrar/CEO of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON), Dr Yakubu Mohammed Baba, has called for a review of the country's health policy to reflect emphasis on preventive measures.

Currently, under the Federal Ministry of Environment, Dr Baba argued that the council's functions might not be effective if they remain there, as is the practice in other countries.

Baba made this statement on Monday during a courtesy visit to the management of LEADERSHIP Newspaper in Abuja.

Baba also announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is launching a device today that will help manage environmental emissions.

The event also aims to honour President Tinubu with the highest award for environmental excellence, alongside awards for six governors.

Reflecting on the council's achievements since he took office approximately four years ago, Dr Baba asserted that relocating the council to the Ministry of Health would enhance its effectiveness and efficiency in fulfilling its duties. He noted that the Nigerian health sector has primarily concentrated on medication and hospital facilities while neglecting the environmental industry.

"If the council is not returned to the Ministry of Health, it will be difficult to tackle the malaria menace," Dr Baba stated. "Our health policy is lopsided. Facilities in our hospitals are insufficient. The environment must be considered, as malaria will not be eradicated if environmental health practitioners are excluded from the health sector."

"Regrettably, we currently find ourselves in the Ministry of Environment, but we need to be returned to Health," he added.

When asked about the potential return to monthly sanitation exercises, Dr Baba emphasised the need for Nigerians to move away from outdated practices. "We need to change our mindset. Sanitation should be a daily endeavour. Cross River State excels in hygiene due to a cultural shift among its people. We are not advocating for a designated sanitation day; we want cleanliness to be an everyday priority. People should be conscious of maintaining a clean environment," he said.

Dr Baba noted that the council has significantly rebranded over the past four years and has united over 60,000 public and private environmental practitioners across Nigeria's health, environment, water resources, and agricultural sectors.

"The programme we are holding tomorrow (today) is designed to recognise corporate and individual practitioners who have contributed to Nigeria's growth and development. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will lead the programme in support of the Minister of Environment, Malam Balarebe Abbas," stated the CEO, adding that they are introducing new regulations and devices to ensure public practitioners supervise their private counterparts.

Dr Baba also mentioned that having registered with the Council of Climate Change in the UK, entities using the device to monitor their alternative power sources could earn dollars.

In response, the Group Managing Director of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr Muazu Elazeh, noted that many media houses are unaware of the council's work. Elazeh called for greater collaboration, emphasising that the council needs to enhance its efforts in sensitising Nigerians about their laudable projects.