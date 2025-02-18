Nigerian Caterers Embrace Tech to Compete in $60bn Culinary Industry

Nigerian food production is on the rise, with the latest ReportLinker data projecting the industry to reach $60 billion by 2026, up from $55 billion in 2021.

As competition intensifies, Nigerian caterers are leveraging technology, particularly the Olokpo catering app, to enhance market reach, improve service delivery, and drive business growth.

The Lagos state commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, at the official launch of Olokpo Catering App, on Monday, in Lagos, encouraged food entrepreneurs to leverage digital solutions such as the Olokpo catering app, to tap into the growing food market while reaffirming the state's dedication to supporting the culinary industry.

Olusanya who was represented by the permanent secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Audu, emphasised the importance of food systems beyond production. "We are not just concerned with producing food. We are very particular about how the food we produce gets to the table as prepared, packaged, processed, and preserved food," she stated.

Encouraging culinary professionals in Lagos to embrace the platform, Olusanya said, "If you are involved in food production, this is where you should be. Sign up on the Olokpo app--it will expand your business, increase your reach, and translate into more revenue."

Reinforcing this message, the founder, Olokpo Catering App, Jennifer Onose-Eromosele, said the app, promises to transform the culinary industry by seamlessly connecting people to top-tier culinary experts, adding that the app is more than just an app, as it is a movement and a community designed to empower chefs and food professionals.

"Today is a very great day for us as we launch our app. We are not just launching our app, we are starting a community. Olokpo simplifies the process of hiring culinary professionals, making it easier for individuals and businesses to find caterers, chefs, mixologists, and other food experts. Whether planning a wedding, a corporate event, or a family dinner, users can connect with trusted professionals with just a few clicks," she added.

Onose-Eromosele highlighted Olokpo's unique advantages, emphasising its focus on empowering culinary experts. Unlike other platforms, Olokpo puts chefs and food professionals at the forefront, helping them gain visibility and grow their businesses. "A lot of times, people don't recognise the face behind the exotic meal they are having. That's why we are the best platform for culinary experts. We take care of marketing for them and provide them with a technology-driven mini-website to showcase their dishes," she explained.

She therefore urged culinary experts to take advantage of the opportunity that Olokpo provides. "I encourage you all to sign up on the Olokpo app. This platform will give your business the visibility it needs, helping you reach a wider audience and grow beyond your expectations. Download the app today, join our community, and take your culinary business to new heights. More reach means more opportunities, and ultimately, more financial success."