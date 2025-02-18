Nigeria: Osun LG Violence - Perpetrators Will Be Brought to Book - IGP Egbetokun

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has vowed that those responsible for the violence that erupted in Osun State on Monday, leading to the loss of lives, will be brought to book.

Egbetokun made this known as he ordered the deployment of tactical squads to restore peace in the state following the local government crisis. He emphasized that the force would not tolerate any act of hooliganism, lawlessness, or anarchy.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP called on stakeholders to eschew violence.

The statement reads: "In response to the ongoing violence in Osun State, the Nigeria Police Force strongly condemns the incidents that have disrupted peace and safety in the state and vows to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"These violent actions have led to the destruction of property and the unfortunate loss of innocent lives.

"The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has taken decisive action by deploying additional tactical squads to Osun State to bolster security and restore law and order.

"The Police recognize that violence undermines the democratic process and threatens the well-being of citizens.

"The IGP affirms the commitment of the Force to identify and prosecute those responsible, ensuring they face the full weight of the law.

"He issues a stern warning to anyone threatening peace and stability in Osun State, stating that the Force will not tolerate any act of lawlessness, hooliganism, or anarchy.

"The perpetrators of these criminal acts will be identified and brought to justice. Citizens are urged to remain calm as normalcy is being restored.

"Osun indigenes, leaders, and stakeholders are hereby urged to shun violence and go about their legitimate businesses.

"The judiciary remains the ultimate arbiter of electoral disputes, and political actors must respect and abide by its rulings while upholding the rule of law and democratic principles.

"The Police reiterate their commitment to clamping down on violent actors bent on disrupting law and order in any part of the country.

"The situation in Osun will be closely monitored, and measures will be enforced to ensure a safe environment for all residents."