Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Raping Mentally Ill Stepdaughter

18 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A 61-year-old man from Upper Rangemore, Bulawayo has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after raping his stepdaughter who is mentally challenged.

The man appeared before the Bulawayo Magistrates Court.

According to the State, on 21 November 2024, the stepfather covered the complainant's mouth and nose and raped her while she was asleep in their family home. The victim is mentally incompetent and thus incapable of consenting.

"On November 21, 2024, at approximately 1500 hours, the accused unlawfully had sexual intercourse with his mentally incompetent stepdaughter (24) who is legally incapable of giving consent.

"The incident occurred at the family home. The accused, who is the stepfather of the complainant, allegedly assaulted her while she was sleeping, wherein he covered her mouth and nose and proceeded to rape her," said the prosecution.

