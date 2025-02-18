Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Minister of Religious Affairs to Discuss Hajj Preparations

Tunis — President Kais Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace Minister of Religious Affairs, Ahmed Bouhali.

The President of the Republic was quoted in a statement as stressing the importance of making thorough preparations for the upcoming Hajj season and ensuring that Tunisian pilgrims are provided with the best possible conditions to perform the Hajj rituals.

He also underscored the need to guarantee necessary support and guidance for pilgrims before and during their journey to the holy sites, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

On this occasion, the Head of State highlighted the responsibility of guides and supervisors in raising awareness, providing guidance, and offering proper direction to pilgrims.

He also underscored the importance of carefully selecting the hotels and accommodations where pilgrims will stay.

In this regard, President Kais Saïed recommended grouping Tunisian pilgrims in a single camp in Mina and Arafat to avoid a repeat of last year's scenario.