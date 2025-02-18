Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Minister of Religious Affairs to Discuss Hajj Preparations

17 February 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace Minister of Religious Affairs, Ahmed Bouhali.

The President of the Republic was quoted in a statement as stressing the importance of making thorough preparations for the upcoming Hajj season and ensuring that Tunisian pilgrims are provided with the best possible conditions to perform the Hajj rituals.

He also underscored the need to guarantee necessary support and guidance for pilgrims before and during their journey to the holy sites, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

On this occasion, the Head of State highlighted the responsibility of guides and supervisors in raising awareness, providing guidance, and offering proper direction to pilgrims.

He also underscored the importance of carefully selecting the hotels and accommodations where pilgrims will stay.

In this regard, President Kais Saïed recommended grouping Tunisian pilgrims in a single camp in Mina and Arafat to avoid a repeat of last year's scenario.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.