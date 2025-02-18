South Africa/Zimbabwe: Warriors to Host Benin in South Africa As New Zifa Exco Misses Target

18 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced that Moses Mabhidha Stadium in Durban, South Africa will be the home venue for the upcoming Warriors match against Benin.

This is despite assurances by new ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi that the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers would be played at the National Sports Stadium which is currently under renovation.

The two sides will clash on the 20th of March in a Group C 2026 World Cup Qualifiers match.

Zimbabwe has been without a CAF-approved ground since its re-admission to the international football family in July 2023 and has been seeking refuge in foreign lands for home matches.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is delighted to announce that the Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Team, the Warriors, will play their Matchday 5, Group C, FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Benin at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

"Originally, ZIFA had planned to host this fixture in Polokwane; however, after it was allocated to Bafana Bafana in January, alternative venues had to be considered," read part of ZIFA statement.

In an interview with The Standard three weeks back, Magwizi had said the National Sports Stadium will be ready in time for the World Cup Qualifiers.

"We are keen to have football return to the National Sports Stadium as soon as possible.

"Although it will not be easy, we aim to mobilise resources to see to it that renovations are completed in time for the World Cup Qualifiers," he pledged.

National Sports Stadium is the only local stadium close to meeting FIFA's required standards, provided all the recommendations boxes are ticked.

Part of the requirements includes the installation of electronic turnstiles, bucket seats, standard changing rooms, and electronic screens.

