Nigeria: Airtel Raises Data, Call Rates to Reflect Tariff Hike

Airtel Nigeria, the country's second-largest telecom operator, has revised its data pricing structure and implemented tariff adjustments, according to details published on its website on Monday.

The price revision affects various data bundles and reflects ongoing industry concerns over rising operational costs. While Airtel has yet to release an official statement, the adjustment highlights the broader push among telecom operators for tariff reviews to mitigate the impact of inflation and forex fluctuations.

In addition to data price adjustments, Airtel, which has over 56 million subscribers, also increased voice call tariffs over the weekend.

A senior company official told journalists on Monday that the increase was "not up to 50 per cent".

Despite the adjustments, Airtel reassured customers of its commitment to affordability, stating, "Whatever your data needs are, we have a plan for you. Our fast, affordable, and reliable internet service will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. To get started, dial *312#."

The revised daily and weekly data plans include N50 for 40MB valid for 1 day, N100 for 100MB valid for 1 day, N200 for 200MB valid for 3 days, N350 for 1GB valid for 1 day, N350 for 350MB valid for 7 days, N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify valid for 7 days, N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials valid for 7 days, N500 for 2GB valid for 2 days, and N1500 for 5GB valid for 7 days.

Others are N1,000 for 1.2GB+1GB YouTube night+200MB YouTube Music/Spotify for 30 days; N1,200 for 1.5GB+2GB YouTube night+200MB YouTube Music/Spotify for 30 days; N1,500 for 3GB + 4GB YouTube night + 200MB socials; N2,000 for 4.5GB + 4GB YouTube night + 200MB socials; N2,500 for 6GB + 4GB YouTube night + 200MB socials; N3,000 for 10GB + 2GB YouTube night + 200MB Spotify; N4,000 for 15GB + 2GB YouTube night + 200MB Spotify.

MTN Nigeria earlier adjusted its data and call tariffs in line with the NCC's approval.